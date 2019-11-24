Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Neither the Jacksonville Jaguars nor Tennessee Titans are out of playoff contention, but they need to kick things into gear soon.

So the showdown at Nissan Stadium on Sunday is a big one for both sides.

The 5-5 Titans sit just one game out of the second wild card spot, while the 4-6 Jaguars, who will have Nick Foles back for the second week, are a pair of games off the pace. A loss effectively would end Jacksonville’s season, but a win for either side will keep things interesting in the AFC.

Here’s how to watch Jaguars-Titans.

When: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

