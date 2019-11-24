Neither the Jacksonville Jaguars nor Tennessee Titans are out of playoff contention, but they need to kick things into gear soon.
So the showdown at Nissan Stadium on Sunday is a big one for both sides.
The 5-5 Titans sit just one game out of the second wild card spot, while the 4-6 Jaguars, who will have Nick Foles back for the second week, are a pair of games off the pace. A loss effectively would end Jacksonville’s season, but a win for either side will keep things interesting in the AFC.
Here’s how to watch Jaguars-Titans.
When: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
