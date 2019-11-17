A huge AFC South contest between two teams looking to remain firmly in the playoff hunt is on deck for Sunday afternoon.
The Indianapolis Colts will host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts are coming off a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins at home, which they played without injured starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett. They moved to 5-4 on the season after falling 16-12 to the Fins.
The visiting Jaguars are heading into the game at 4-5 as they come off the bye. They will welcome back prized free agent signal-caller Nick Foles, who has been sidelined since Week 1 with a broken collarbone.
Here’s how to watch Jaguars vs Colts online:
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
