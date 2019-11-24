Jake DeBrusk found the back of the net Saturday, ending a three-game scoring drought.
The 23-year-old posted up in the crease as captain Zdeno Chara rocketed a slap shot towards the net. DeBrusk tipped the shot past the Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock to get the Boston Bruins on the board. The second-period goal was DeBrusk’s fourth of the 2019-20 season.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images