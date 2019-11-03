Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Good news, Patriots fans: You don’t need to worry about James White.

New England’s exceptional third-down running back was listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with a toe injury. And while that status remained the same as of early Sunday morning, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport did offer an encouraging update on White.

#Patriots RB James White, who popped up on the injury report Friday, suffered a toe injury that was described as very minor, source said. He was still listed as questionable for tonight. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2019

The Patriots could ill-afford to deal with a significant injury to White, one of Tom Brady’s most trusted targets. As such, it would not be surprising if the team used extreme caution with the bye week looming.

White only has rushed for 66 yards this season, but the sixth-year pro has caught 42 balls for the 358 yards and a touchdown through seven games.

