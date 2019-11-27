Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a wild one in Montreal on Tuesday night.

The Boston Bruins walloped the Montreal Canadiens 7-1 at Bell Centre behind a seemingly unstoppable offensive attack, and solid play between the pipes by Jaroslav Halak.

Halak was set to start the Bruins’ contest against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night, but ended up missing the game due to illness. He showed no signs of bug as he helped take down Montreal on Tuesday, however. The veteran goaltender was splendid in net stopping 36 shots on the road.

To see his biggest save of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.