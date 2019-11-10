Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown made his bed. Now, Jason Whitlock believes the embattled wide receiver has to lie in it.

Brown has been out of the NFL since he was released by the New England Patriots in late September. Despite his slew of troubling off-field issues, Brown’s social media activity since the release suggests the seven-time Pro Bowl selection feels he’s being blackballed by the league. But as AB’s hiatus prolongs, Whitlock believes the 31-year-old needs to look himself in the mirror instead of trying to shifting the blame.

“This guy gets to play a kid’s game for millions of dollars and you wanna take potshots at Robert Kraft when he came and got you up out of Oakland and gave you a chance to play with the two greatest guys who ever did it? You expect them to be in a rush to get you back into their little private club of millionaires? I’m sorry, he’s responsible,” Whitlock said Thursday on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself.”

.@WhitlockJason doesn't feel sorry for Antonio Brown "You wanna take potshots at Robert Kraft when he came & got you out of Oakland & gave you a chance to play with the 2 greatest guys that ever did it. And you expect them to be in a rush to get you back in the NFL?" pic.twitter.com/8iGZqcomFy — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) November 7, 2019

It remains to be seen if Brown will land another NFL job in the future. But as ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed Sunday, any team interested in Brown would be putting quite a bit on its plate by bringing on the veteran WR at this point in time.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images