The Boston Celtics will look to get back in the win column Monday night when they take on the Phoenix Suns and old friend Aron Baynes.

Jaylen Brown sounded rather excited to see his former teammates following Sunday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings, according to the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett.

“Baynes, that’s my guy,” Brown said, per Bulpett. “He’s crazy as hell, but, yeah, I’m excited to see him. Make sure I give him a big hug tomorrow.”

Baynes played alongside Brown in Boston for two seasons from 2017-19, playing a combined 132 games in green while averaging 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over that span.

The Australian big man has provided a nice spark for the Suns since they lost DeAndre Ayton to suspension earlier this year. Through 11 games, Baynes is averaging 15 points and 5.5 rebounds on 57.1 percent shooting, while posting an impressive 46.8 percent clip from beyond the arc. Phoenix, with the help of the 32-year-old, is 7-4 and currently sits in fifth in the Western Conference.

The Suns and Celtics tip off Monday night at 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports Images