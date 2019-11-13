The 2018-19 season was rather difficult for the Boston Celtics, but at least one player from that team is using that as motivation for success.

Jaylen Brown has erupted to start the 2019-20 campaign, posting career bests to this point as he currently is averaging 19.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while posting a 53 shooting percentage in six games. But in an interview with The Athletic’s Jay King, Brown revealed just how much the previous season had impacted his mental health, and how he’s using it as fuel this time around.

Brown said his anxiety took over at times on the court. He began second-guessing himself, especially after being benched and losing his starting role.

“My confidence had never been challenged in that manner,” Brown said. “Last year brought a lot of anxiety and stuff like that. I’d never been challenged to that degree so I had to respond.”

But things are different now with new teammates, a new role and even a new contract on his plate. The 23-year-old simply wants to let go of everything that hurt him last year, and has a new mentality this season.

“I just told myself I’m not going to beat myself this year,” Brown said.

