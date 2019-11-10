Jaylen Brown really enjoys playing in San Antonio.
The Celtics wing posted 30 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 10-of-18 shooting in Boston’s win over the Spurs on Saturday. The outing was Brown’s second straight 30-point effort at AT&T Center, as he did so on Dec. 31, 2018 as well.
Boston’s win, which was the team’s first in San Antonio since 2011, extended its seven-game winning streak and improved its league-best record to 7-1.
