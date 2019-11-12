Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum couldn’t buy a basket Monday night at TD Garden.

While it was a successful night for the Celtics as a whole, the third-year swingman wasn’t much of a factor in Boston’s 116-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum finished the night with just five points as he went a woeful 1-for-18 from the field, which marked the second-worst shooting performance by a Celtic over the last 65 seasons, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The 21-year-old isn’t dwelling on his poor showing, however. Prior to heading home for the night, Tatum swung by the Celtics’ practice facility to get some shots up. He also offered some perspective via a Snapchat clip taken from the Auerbach Center.

“1-18 Gotta be able to laugh at ya self sometime! Glad we won! On to the next,” Tatum’s caption read.

Luckily for Tatum, the stage is set for a quick turnaround. The Celtics on Wednesday will host the 2-6 Washington Wizards, who currently own the league’s third-worst defensive rating.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images