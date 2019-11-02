Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Morris returned to TD Garden on Friday as a member of the New York Knicks, posting 29 points and nine rebounds on his former team.

Morris’ big night against the Celtics has brought up some discussion regarding the Celtics’ lack of communication with the forward during free agency. He’s made it clear that he was disappointed about not receiving a call, and now Jayson Tatum is sharing his thoughts on the matter.

“I mean, I didn’t know what the situation was,” Tatum told reporters Friday, per MassLive. “But yeah, (I was) surprised.”

As for the third-year guard’s thoughts on his now-former teammate, Tatum was extremely complimentary.

“He was a bully but in a good way,” Tatum said. “A sense of toughness. And he could just score. I learned a lot from him working out with him after practice and things like that. He’s been in the league a long time, been very successful, and just taking care of himself and keep working on his game.”

The two players sent some fun jabs back and forth at one another during their respective postgame media availabilities Friday after Tatum knocked down a game-winner with 1.3 seconds left.

