Despite incessant clamoring from the fanbase to can Jason Garrett, it appears the most important person involved in that decision won’t budge.

The now-6-6 Dallas Cowboys will, at worst, own a share of first place in their division once the weekend is over, but despite their standings position, they’ve underachieved in a big way. Their latest setback came Thursday, falling at home to the Buffalo Bills 26-15, which prompted a fiery speech in the locker room from Michael Bennett. Dallas now has lost three of its last four games, with all of the losses coming against teams that all but certainly will make the postseason.

Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, held court with the media for nearly half an hour after the game. One thing he noted after reiterating that he wouldn’t fire his head coach was that an interim coach wouldn’t be able to guide the team to a Super Bowl.

“I wouldn’t make a change and give us a chance to do what I want to dream about doing. I wouldn’t do that for love nor money,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “It would give us zero chance (to win the Super Bowl) if we didn’t have (Garrett).”

That’s probably true, but even if the Cowboys were to somehow make it to the title game this season, the opposing coach likely would coach circles around Garrett, much like Bill Belichick did to Sean McVay in Super Bowl LIII.

There’s no questioning the talent in Dallas, but the execution still leaves plenty to be desired.

