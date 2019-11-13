Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The winter, one has to think, can get dull for someone who works in baseball.

So when news broke that “Days of Our Lives” might be nearing its end, Jerry Remy was distraught.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the entire cast from the soap opera had been released from their contracts, leaving the future of the show in doubt. Remy, who was upset about this development, took to Twitter to vent.

Please say this is not true. Days of our Lives could be coming to a end. This is not right. I have been watching for 45 years. Talk about ripping my heart out. Get together and make this work. Unacceptable!! — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) November 12, 2019

Fortunately for Remy, many shared other reports and tweets that indicated the show actually wasn’t getting canceled. So for now, it appears Remy is good to enjoy his show for the foreseeable future.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images