The winter, one has to think, can get dull for someone who works in baseball.

So when news broke that “Days of Our Lives” might be nearing its end, Jerry Remy was distraught.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the entire cast from the soap opera had been released from their contracts, leaving the future of the show in doubt. Remy, who was upset about this development, took to Twitter to vent.

Fortunately for Remy, many shared other reports and tweets that indicated the show actually wasn’t getting canceled. So for now, it appears Remy is good to enjoy his show for the foreseeable future.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images