The bottom feeders of the AFC East are set to go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon.

The Miami Dolphins are set to host their division rival, the New York Jets, in a battle of bad. The Dolphins are coming off yet another loss, this time on “Monday Night Football” to the Pittsburgh Steelers, furthering their win-less team to 0-7.

The other side of the gridiron is the 1-6 Jets, who tried to trade their best two players this past week in Jamal Adams and Le’Veon Bell.

Can the Fins win their first game of the season and the first of head coach Brian Flores’ coaching career?

Here’s how to watch Jets vs Dolphins online:

When: Sunday, Nov. 3, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

