Josh Gordon made his debut with the Seattle Seahawks Monday night against San Francisco and played a big role in handing the 49ers their first loss of the season.

But it didn’t come without a heavy heart.

After the 27-24 overtime win, Gordon posted a picture with his two older brothers on his Instagram, paying tribute to one of them.

“Can’t put it all into words just yet, but today was one of those harder days to face. I love you big bro. I’m gonna miss you. This win was for you, thank you for being the best older brother any kid could have. 🙏🏾 #restwithgod #acewashington #familyovereverything,” he captioned the photo.

Gordon has been open about his struggles in the past with addiction and mental health, but seldom posts pictures of his family. It’s unclear how or when one of his brothers died.

Condolences to the entire Gordon family.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images