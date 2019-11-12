Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first question posed to Josh McDaniels during his Tuesday morning conference call with reporters was, naturally, about the status and ongoing progress of rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

Harry was activated off injured reserve two weeks ago but has yet to make his regular-season NFL debut, sitting out New England’s Week 10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens as a healthy scratch. The question of when that debut will come has been a popular topic of discussion as the Patriots return from their bye week.

While McDaniels wouldn’t reveal the team’s plans for Harry, the offensive coordinator did say the early returns on the first-round draft pick have been “all positive.”

“(He) continues to make progress,” McDaniels said. “Works hard. Each week is an opportunity that we’re trying to add more in terms of the things he can do, the things he’s comfortable doing, the things we’re comfortable with him doing within our offense, and I think it’s all positive.

“Everybody’s working hard for the same goal, which is to have him contribute and help us win games moving forward. Nothing other than that to add to it.”

We’ll see if Harry is active when the Patriots visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

