The injury bug just keeps biting the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And this time, it struck multiple times.

Beloved wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster was the victim, leaving Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns with a concussion, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

#Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has already been ruled out with concussion. Another Pittsburgh playmaker not on the field. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2019

Smith-Schuster lay motionless on the field for several moments after taking a head-to-head hit from multiple directions during the second quarter of Thursday night’s game. He managed to walk off the field under his own power, but wouldn’t return to the field.

(You can watch the hit here, via 247Sports’ Kevin Boilard.)

He wasn’t the only one to leave the game injured, however.

Running back James Conner also was ruled out after sustaining a shoulder injury in the first half. He’d missed the last two games with a sprained AC joint.

Linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (concussion) and cornerback Artie Burns (knee) left the game, as well.

Steelers said JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Artie Burns (knee), Ola Adeniyi (concussion) and James Conner (shoulder) all have been ruled out of tonight’s game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019

The Steelers already are riddled with injuries, including star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who received season-ending surgery on his elbow earlier this season. 10 players were listed on Pittsburgh’s Week 11 injury report.

