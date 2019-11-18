Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Patriots are back in the win column, which means Julian Edelman’s Instagram and Twitter boasted a postgame victory picture.

New England fans missed out on the wide receiver’s win post to his social media after the Baltimore Ravens handed the AFC-leading Patriots their first loss in Week 9. And after a bye week, a touchdown pass and a win, Edelman is back on his social media game after he helped his team to a 17-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans already have seen head coach Bill Belichick as “Buffalo Bill,” a mangled jet plane and quarterback Tom Brady as “Superman,” to name a few. Edelman played off his pregame video in order to complete his post Sunday night.

His first video showed a side-by-side of Edelman running down the field while the scene from “Rocky” played next to it, with Rocky Balboa running up the stairs.

Edelman’s second post was a bit more simple, with him throwing up his fist (much like Rocky did) with the final score, 17-10, and “it ain’t over ’til it’s over.”

“Going in one more round when you don’t think you can. That’s what makes all the difference in your life.” Boxing 🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/fSnYrjJjMV — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 18, 2019

He’s getting really good at this.

The Patriots look to move to 10-1 next Sunday when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images