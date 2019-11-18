The Patriots are back in the win column, which means Julian Edelman’s Instagram and Twitter boasted a postgame victory picture.
New England fans missed out on the wide receiver’s win post to his social media after the Baltimore Ravens handed the AFC-leading Patriots their first loss in Week 9. And after a bye week, a touchdown pass and a win, Edelman is back on his social media game after he helped his team to a 17-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Fans already have seen head coach Bill Belichick as “Buffalo Bill,” a mangled jet plane and quarterback Tom Brady as “Superman,” to name a few. Edelman played off his pregame video in order to complete his post Sunday night.
His first video showed a side-by-side of Edelman running down the field while the scene from “Rocky” played next to it, with Rocky Balboa running up the stairs.
Edelman’s second post was a bit more simple, with him throwing up his fist (much like Rocky did) with the final score, 17-10, and “it ain’t over ’til it’s over.”
“Going in one more round when you don’t think you can. That’s what makes all the difference in your life.” Boxing 🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/fSnYrjJjMV
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 18, 2019
He’s getting really good at this.
The Patriots look to move to 10-1 next Sunday when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Gillette Stadium.
