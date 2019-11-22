Unlikely as it may be, some still are holding onto hope that Antonio Brown and the New England Patriots will mend fences and join forces once more.

The embattled wideout still is without a team as the league investigates allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, against Brown .that surfaced during his 11-day stint with the Pats in September.

With Brown reportedly optimistic he’ll be cleared before this season concludes, plenty of fans are wondering if New England would bring back Brown — who apologized to Robert Kraft earlier in the week.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots have no interest in bringing back Brown. However, WEEI personality and former Pats tight end Christian Fauria said New England was kicking the tires on Brown.

Regardless of what the case is, Julian Edelman appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Friday morning. Knowing he wouldn’t give a straight answer, Edelman was asked if there is any bit of him that would like to see Brown in a Pats uniform again or if he would just go with whatever decision the team makes.

His response shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

“You know what, I don’t make personnel decisions, my focus is entirely on the Dallas Cowboys,” Edelman said. “We’ve got a huge game this week, this is a team that is playing very well and is a team you don’t get to see (often) — this is America’s team. Everyone grew up either loving or hating the Cowboys. So that’s where my focus is at. Being a Bay Area native watching the Cowboys beat (the 49ers) every year in the 90s in the playoffs, except for a couple, that’s kind of — my focus is on the 2019 Cowboys.”

For what it’s worth, Edelman was among a handful of Patriots (Tom Brady included) that “liked” Brown’s apology to Kraft on Instagram.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images