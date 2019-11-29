Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Julian Edelman had one of the NFL’s top wide receivers studying his film this past offseason.

Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins said last week he pored over Edelman tape to find ways of improving his run-after-catch ability.

“(Edelman) always has a knack for getting the extra 4 or 5 yards,” Hopkins told ESPN’s Sarah Bishop. “He’s one of my favorite receivers in the NFL because of that. Because he keeps the chains moving.”

With the New England Patriots and Texans set to square off this Sunday night in Houston, Edelman said Friday he was honored by Hopkins’ admiration, which he shares for the two-time All-Pro.

“It’s pretty cool,” Edelman said. “He’s a hell of a football player. We’ve hung out a couple times here and there in the offseason, and I’ve seen him around. Nothing but respect for him. He’s a cool dude, and he’s an unbelievable football player. I mean, he’s not a 99 for no reason in ‘Madden.’ I’m just trying to get up on there.

“He’s a stud, and fortunately, I don’t play him. I play against the defensive backs and the defense, and that’s where my focus is on. But that’s very flattering and pretty cool.”

Edelman is in the midst of his most productive season at age 33, putting himself on pace for career highs in catches and receiving yards with a 76-809-4 line through 11 games. Hopkins ranks second in the NFL in catches and tied for second in receiving first downs.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images