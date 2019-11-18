Julian Edelman did something Sunday that never has happened in the Tom Brady era.

The Patriots wide receiver tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett in the third quarter of New England’s 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. For the first time in the quarterback’s career, he wasn’t the leading touchdown passer in a game in which he played its entirety, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Check this out:

That’s certainly impressive, considering Brady is in the midst of his 20th NFL season.

Edelman’s pass proved to be the difference-maker in the game, as the Patriots improved to 9-1 to remain atop the AFC East.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images