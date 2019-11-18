Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman did something Sunday that never has happened in the Tom Brady era.

The Patriots wide receiver tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett in the third quarter of New England’s 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. For the first time in the quarterback’s career, he wasn’t the leading touchdown passer in a game in which he played its entirety, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Check this out:

Today marked the 1st game in Tom Brady's career that another Patriot led the team in TD passes when Brady played the entire game. That’s among 317 career starts, including the playoffs. Julian Edelman tossed the lone TD pass for the Patriots in their 17-10 win over the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/86Eu7Q4JlI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 18, 2019

That’s certainly impressive, considering Brady is in the midst of his 20th NFL season.

Edelman’s pass proved to be the difference-maker in the game, as the Patriots improved to 9-1 to remain atop the AFC East.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images