The New England Patriots snuck by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium with help from rookie N’Keal Harry’s first career touchdown, and it appears Julian Edelman approves.

The Super Bowl LIII Most Valuable Player reeled in eight catches for 93 yards in the win, but made Harry the focal point of his Tuesday-afternoon Instagram post. Edelman made sure to crack a “Harry Potter” joke along the way as well.

“You’re a wizard, Harry,” the caption read.

Harry’s touchdown was the lone catch of his Gillette Stadium debut, but the 10-yard grab ultimately was the difference in the 13-9 battle. He now has four catches for 28 yards over his first two NFL games.

New England looks to improve to 11-1 when they take on the Houston Texans on Sunday night. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

