The numbers don’t lie: Julian Edelman is a perfect passer in the NFL.
The New England Patriots wide receiver improved his career passer rating to a perfect 158.3 Sunday in his team’s 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the NFL. Edelman entered the game with a 118.75 career passer rating, but his 15-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett on a trick play bumped his passer rating as high as it can go.
“Julian Edelman’s (@Edelman11) 15-yard TD pass brought his career passing numbers to 4-4 for 90 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT and a perfect 158.3 passer rating … ,” the NFL wrote in a tweet.
If we include the NFL playoffs, where Edelman shines brightest, his passer rating still is perfect, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Not only did Edelman’s touchdown pass represent the winning score in the hard-fought Patriots-Eagles game. It also prompted reminders of his background as a quarterback at Kent State, created a eye-popping stats like these and birthed some clever one-liners from the man of the hour.
