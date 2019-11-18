Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The numbers don’t lie: Julian Edelman is a perfect passer in the NFL.

The New England Patriots wide receiver improved his career passer rating to a perfect 158.3 Sunday in his team’s 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the NFL. Edelman entered the game with a 118.75 career passer rating, but his 15-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett on a trick play bumped his passer rating as high as it can go.

“Julian Edelman’s (@Edelman11) 15-yard TD pass brought his career passing numbers to 4-4 for 90 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT and a perfect 158.3 passer rating … ,” the NFL wrote in a tweet.

Julian Edelman’s (@Edelman11) 15-yard TD pass brought his career passing numbers to 4-4 for 90 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.#NEvsPHI | #GoPats — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 18, 2019

If we include the NFL playoffs, where Edelman shines brightest, his passer rating still is perfect, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Including playoffs, Julian Edelman is now 5-of-6 for 141 yards and 2 TD as a passer. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 17, 2019

Not only did Edelman’s touchdown pass represent the winning score in the hard-fought Patriots-Eagles game. It also prompted reminders of his background as a quarterback at Kent State, created a eye-popping stats like these and birthed some clever one-liners from the man of the hour.

