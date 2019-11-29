Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Julian Edelman had “Star Wars” on the brain when he met the media after Friday’s New England Patriots practice.

Edelman, the elder statesman in a Patriots receiving corps that’s been forced to rely on several young wideouts this season, channeled his inner Jedi master when asked about his leadership style within that position group.

“I don’t think Yoda would go out there and tell his secrets of how he trains Jedis,” Edelman said. “So I’m not saying anything, buddy.”

Padawans like N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers have needed to step up in recent weeks for the Patriots, who were without Nos. 2 and 3 receivers Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) during last week’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Meyers, an undrafted rookie, caught four passes for a career-high 74 yards in that game, and Harry, a first-round draft pick with just two games of regular-season NFL experience, caught the game’s only touchdown in a 13-9 win Patriots victory. Converted Division II cornerback Gunner Olszewski also played meaningful snaps on offense and special teams before landing on injured reserve earlier this month.

Sanu and Dorsett both were present at every Patriots practice this week, so this unit could be in better shape for Sunday’s primetime matchup with the Houston Texans.

The 33-year-old Edelman is on pace to set career highs in catches and receiving yards this season. He had 76 for 809 and four touchdowns through 11 games despite playing through chest and shoulder injuries.

The force is strong in this one.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images