Julian Edelman didn’t play in Super Bowl LII, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t haunted by one of the worst losses in Patriots history.

The New England receiver, who missed that entire season after tearing his ACL in the preseason, is set to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a highly anticipated rematch. And roughly 24 hours before kickoff, Edelman shared yet another hype video that is sure to please Patriots fans.

Take a look:

Yeah, this game can’t come soon enough.

Speaking of social media, the folks in charge of ESPN’s Twitter account spent much of Sunday morning trolling Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images