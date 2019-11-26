Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Juventus can push Atletico Madrid into the pressure cooker.

The teams will face off Tuesday in Turin, Italy, at Allianz Stadium in a UEFA Champions League Group D game. Juventus already has clinched a place in the Round of 16 and can ensure first place in the group with a victory.

Meanwhile Atletico Madrid will book a spot in the knockout rounds with a victory, but a loss will create an opportunity for either Lokomotiv Moscow or Bayer Leverkusen to overtake the Spanish club on Gameday 6. Atletico Madrid’s away form should concern their fans ahead of such a tough game.

2 – @atletienglish have won just two of their last 11 away UEFA @ChampionsLeague games (W2 D5 L4), losing last time out against Bayer Leverkusen. Dynamic#UCL pic.twitter.com/QhNz9644mG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 26, 2019

Juventus and Atletico Madrid drew 2-2 on Sept. 18 in Madrid on Gameday 1.

Here’s how to watch Juventus versus Atletico Madrid.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images