Kawhi Leonard is not a man of many words, even when discussing highlight-reel plays he makes.

The star forward had a couple of stellar moments in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 107-104 overtime win over the visiting Boston Celtics.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Celtics ahead by six, Leonard had a monster dunk on Celtics big man Daniel Theis that sent Staples Center into a frenzy.

Then in overtime, with the Celtics down by three with 1.6 seconds left, Leonard blocked Kemba Walker’s game-tying shot attempt, sealing the victory for the hosts.

Leonard was asked after the game about the two big plays, and his response was exactly what you’d expect.

On the Theis dunk: “Patrick (Beverly) threw me the ball, I took two dribbles into the paint and tried to jump high and dunk the basketball.”

OK. How about about the shot block?

“Kemba got open for a three and I jumped high to get to it and I got a block.”

(You can watch Leonard’s explanation here, via ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly)

Well put.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images