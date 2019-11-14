Kemba Walker has never had it this good as a professional basketball player.

The Boston Celtics point guard is enjoying the longest winning streak of his NBA career, despite being just 10 games into his tenure with the team, according to SiriusXM NBA Radio’s Justin Termine. The Celtics have reeled off nine consecutive victories, two more than the longest streak Walker had amassed during his Charlotte Hornets career, which spanned eight seasons and 605 games.

Kemba 8 years in CHA: Longest win streak 7 games. Kemba 3 weeks in BOS: Longest win streak 9 games. — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) November 14, 2019

The Celtics acquired Walker in July from the Hornets in a sign-and-trade after he agreed to a four-year, $141 million contract. He’s averaging 25 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game and has been integral to the Celtics starting the season with an NBA-best 9-1 record.

Given the way Walker and the Celtics have begun their time together, it’s safe to say he has no early regrets about leaving Charlotte for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images