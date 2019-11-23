Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics and their fans can breath signs of relief.

Star guard Kemba Walker was released from a Denver hospital Friday night after suffering an apparent neck injury against the Nuggets. Walker, who was stretchered off the court and later diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms, rejoined the team for its return to Boston.

Here are some positive updates from the Celtics:

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says all of the scans and tests on Kemba Walker came back with positive results. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 23, 2019

#NEBHInjuryReport Following testing at a Denver hospital, Kemba Walker has been released to rejoin the team for its return to Boston. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow and further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 23, 2019

While a severe injury apparently has been ruled out, concussions are no less serious. It remains to be seen how much time, if any, Walker will miss.

The Celtics eventually suffered a 96-92 loss to finish their West Coast trip with a 2-3 record.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images