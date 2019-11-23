The Boston Celtics and their fans can breath signs of relief.

Star guard Kemba Walker was released from a Denver hospital Friday night after suffering an apparent neck injury against the Nuggets. Walker, who was stretchered off the court and later diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms, rejoined the team for its return to Boston.

Here are some positive updates from the Celtics:

While a severe injury apparently has been ruled out, concussions are no less serious. It remains to be seen how much time, if any, Walker will miss.

The Celtics eventually suffered a 96-92 loss to finish their West Coast trip with a 2-3 record.

