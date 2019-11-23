Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (10:30 P.M. ET): Kemba Walker has been diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms, per the Celtics. He is being transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kemba Walker has been diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms. He is being transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 23, 2019

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added to the Celtics’ update with some encouraging news, noting that “early indications are that (Walker) did not suffer a significant injury in (the) collision tonight.” This certainly is a promising update.

Early indications are that Boston’s Kemba Walker did not suffer a significant injury in collision tonight, league source tells ESPN. Team has diagnosed him with concussion-like symptoms. https://t.co/Qu2LMTDwaW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: The Celtics got off to a rough start against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Pepsi Center, but things took a scary turn as Boston began to climb back into the game.

Kemba Walker ran head first into Semi Ojeleye, causing an apparent injury to Walker’s neck. The collision resulted in the All-Star point guard falling to the ground and the stretcher quickly being brought out after the team’s medical staff rushed onto the floor.

Here’s video of the injury:

Kemba Walker was taken off the court in a stretcher after this play pic.twitter.com/i1jcJeoDwB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 23, 2019

The scary seen stopped play for roughly eight minutes, as the medical staff worked to stabilize Walker and safely get him onto the stretcher.

Teammates gathered around the guard, who didn’t appear to move while on the ground.

We’ll continue to update this story as more news comes out.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images