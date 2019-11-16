Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum’s third professional season is off to a nice start, helping the Boston Celtics post the NBA’s best record through 11 games at 10-1.

The 21-year-old is averaging 20.2 points and 7.3 rebounds over that span while getting to the free throw line an average of 3.7 times per game, up from his career average of 3.1. Tatum has long drawn comparisons to Celtics legend Paul Pierce, and ex-Boston center Kendrick Perkins joined that movement early Saturday morning as his former team battled the Golden State Warriors.

I swear Jayson Tatum got a lot of Paul Pierce in his game. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 16, 2019

Perkins would know after playing eight seasons with “The Truth.”

Tatum finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists in Boston’s latest win. He’ll look to post 20-plus points for the third consecutive game Sunday when the Celtics take on the Sacramento Kings.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images