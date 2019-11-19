Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Van Noy’s mother apparently has a bigger ax to grind with Tony Romo than her son does.

In case you missed it, Van Noy called out Romo for saying the New England Patriots have a bunch of “no-name” players on defense. The comment, which really was a compliment, occurred during the second half of CBS’ broadcast of the Patriots’ win over the Eagles.

And, well, Mrs. Van Noy heard it.

Here’s Kyle’s reasoning for going after “ole Tony”:

“Obviously you get tagged in stuff after the game by a million people, and then you have conversations with family members after games, and Mom wasn’t too happy about it,” he told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry during Monday’s “Quick Slants” episode.

.@PhilAPerry asks @KVN_03 about his tweet directed at "good ole Tony" following the Pats' win over Philly. See the full interview and more on Quick Slants with @tomecurran tonight at 6p. pic.twitter.com/FebKBUeWwm — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) November 19, 2019

Patriots fans rightfully label Van Noy as a player who has “rabbit ears.” Constantly bringing up Max Kellerman during a run to a Super Bowl title will earn you that characterization.

However, Van Noy insists he really isn’t all that concerned with talking heads.

“I don’t want to make it seem like anything and everything someone says I’m worried about,” Van Noy said. “It’s more fun, just trying to mess with people.

“Because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what people think. I’m comfortable in my shoes and my teammates are comfortable in theirs. We trust each other.”

If you say so, Kyle.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images