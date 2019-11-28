Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics took down the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at TD Garden, but the Thanksgiving Eve matchup was missing Kyrie Irving.

The ex-Celtics point guard didn’t make the trip due to a shoulder injury, but that didn’t stop Boston fans from partaking in anti-Irving chants early and often. Well, it didn’t take long for Irving to respond, despite his absence.

Less than one hour after the final whistle, Irving posted a long, and we mean long, message on his Instagram story, labeling “sports/entertainment” as “ignorant and obtrusive.”

“This game of sports entertainment matters more than someone’s mental health and well being right?,” Irving wrote. “Or the real life things that happen to people everyday but they still have to perform for the NBA and its fans? Right? It’s all about doing it for the fans and organization that love you so much?”

Check out the full message here:

Kyrie Irving just posted a long IG story: pic.twitter.com/WiryDi1m4b — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) November 28, 2019

We agree that the hate on Irving has been a bit overblown of late, but what did he think was going to happen Wednesday night?

