There doesn’t appear to be any love lost between Kyrie Irving and his former teammates.

The Boston Celtics traveled to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Friday in the back half of a home-and-home series. Irving, who spent two tumultuous years in with the C’s before signing with the Nets in free agency, didn’t play in either game due to a shoulder injury. The guard didn’t make the trip to Boston, but was on the bench for Friday’s matchup.

Naturally, members of the Celtics were asked about Irving. Marcus Smart was pretty blunt about being tired of hearing about Irving because he’s no longer with the team, while Brad Stevens said he was happy for the 27-year-old. And while Boston fans likely still are mad at Irving, it was all hugs and happiness after Friday’s matinee.

Irving embraced Jayson Tatum for several seconds before hugging Smart. He then briefly caught up with his replacement, Kemba Walker. Check it out:

The two squads meet for the third time March 3 at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports Images