Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets’ Thanksgiving Eve matchup with the Boston Celtics, and it appears he won’t hit the floor during the back-end of the home-and-home set.

The All-Star guard has been sidelined for seven consecutive games with a shoulder injury, and he’ll make it eight Friday against the Celtics, the team announced Thursday.

Irving is averaging 28.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists on 44.4 percent shooting in 11 games this season. The Nets enter Friday with a 9-9 record.

Boston fans weren’t too kind to Irving despite his absence Wednesday at TD Garden, which led the guard to bash their actions on social media following Nets’ ninth loss.

Brooklyn will be without Caris LeVert, Rodions Kurucs, Kevin Durant and Wilson Chandler as well.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images