Lamar Jackson did something against the Patriots that hadn’t been done since 2008.

The Ravens quarterback threw for a touchdown and rushed for two of his own in Baltimore’s 37-20 win over New England on Sunday night. Not only was it the Patriots’ first loss of the 2019 season, but the defense was uncharacteristically off at M&T Bank Stadium. The “Boogeymen” have been one of the best defenses in the NFL through the first eight weeks, scoring as many touchdowns (four) as they had given up heading into Sunday’s primetime matchup.

So that made Jackson’s accomplishment that much crazier.

According to NFL Research, the 22-year-old became just the second player “with a passing touchdown and multiple rushing touchdowns in a single game against the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era.” The last to do it? Dolphins running back Ronnie Brown, who accomplished the feat in Week 3 of the 2008 season.

Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) is the 2nd player with a passing touchdown and multiple rushing touchdowns in a single game against the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era. The only other? Dolphins running back Ronnie Brown in Week 3, 2008.#SundayNightFootball — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 4, 2019

New England now has a bye week to regroup and get ready for its next opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 17 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images