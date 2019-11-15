Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s absolutely no denying the skillset of Tom Brady or LeBron James, considering they’re arguably the GOATs of their respective sports.

Brady, 42, and James, 34, have been dominating the NFL and NBA worlds since coming onto the scene. Both are champions and winners of multiple MVP’s, but the similarities go beyond that, according to James, at least.

Brady frequently receives questions about when he’ll call it a career, and when James was asked If he thinks about when that time will come for him, his answer was quite simple.

“Not really. Not the way I feel right now. Me and Tom Brady are one in the same,” James said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “We’re going to play until we can’t walk no more.”

Well, he’s probably right about the last part.

Brady has said several times he wants to play until he’s 45, while his trainer Alex Guerrero thinks the New England Patriots quarterback can play until he’s 47. James, on the other hand, probably has longer left in the tank than Brady and is hopeful to stay in the NBA until his son, LeBron James Jr., debuts in the league.

The 42-year-old quarterback responded to James’ comments Friday during his press conference.

“We’ve been friends for a long time. Yeah, I’ve always admired him,” he said, via a team provided transcript. “He’s a great athlete, player. I think he loves the sport, he loves basketball, he loves the competition. I feel the same way about football.”

Brady looks to lead the Patriots to a 9-1 record Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, while James and the Los Angeles Lakers hope to move to 10-2 Friday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Who knows, maybe the two will be fighting to add another championship title to their résumés come the end of the NFL and NBA seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images