Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Although both the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders are fringe postseason teams at the moment, a nice run will help put them right in the thick of the playoff conversation.

The Lions and Raiders are set to meet Sunday afternoon at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum.

Detroit currently sits in third place in the NFC North with a 3-3-1 record, while the Raiders’ 3-4 record is ranked second in the AFC West.

Here’s how to watch Lions-Raiders.

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images