Although both the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders are fringe postseason teams at the moment, a nice run will help put them right in the thick of the playoff conversation.
The Lions and Raiders are set to meet Sunday afternoon at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum.
Detroit currently sits in third place in the NFC North with a 3-3-1 record, while the Raiders’ 3-4 record is ranked second in the AFC West.
Here’s how to watch Lions-Raiders.
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images