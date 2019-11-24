Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Washington lose its 10th consecutive home game Sunday against Detroit?

The Redskins welcome the Lions to FedEx Field for a Week 12 matchup in what’s been a lost season for 1-9 Washington. But the 3-6-1 Lions have lost six of their last seven games and are without quarterback Matthew Stafford as he recovers from a back injury.

But it will be no easy task for the Redskins to slow down the versatile Lions backfield.

Here’s how to watch Lions-Redskins:

When: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

