Will Washington lose its 10th consecutive home game Sunday against Detroit?
The Redskins welcome the Lions to FedEx Field for a Week 12 matchup in what’s been a lost season for 1-9 Washington. But the 3-6-1 Lions have lost six of their last seven games and are without quarterback Matthew Stafford as he recovers from a back injury.
But it will be no easy task for the Redskins to slow down the versatile Lions backfield.
Here’s how to watch Lions-Redskins:
When: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
