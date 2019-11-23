Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Roberto Firmino scored a late winner to secure Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Firmino netted from close range with just five minutes remaining after the hosts equalized in the 82nd minute on a goal from Wilfried Zaha.

Sadio Mane gave the Reds the lead with his deflected strike from inside the penalty area in the 49th minute before a frantic conclusion.

It means Liverpool maintain their eight-point advantage at the top of the Premier League.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com