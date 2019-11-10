Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no better time and place for Liverpool to announce its intention to the soccer world.

Liverpool will host Manchester City on Saturday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 12 game. The showcase matchup pits first-place Liverpool against second-place Manchester City, and the Reds are buzzing over their chances to open a nine-point lead over the two-time defending Premier League champions, who are expected to be without five of their regular starters.

The Reds’ stunning form is proof of their determination to end their decades-long wait for their 19th English soccer league title. They’re unbeaten in 45 Premier League home games and 28 contests overall.

However, Manchester City has won 11 of its last 12 Premier League away games and hasn’t lost any of its last five league games against Liverpool.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has scored 17 goals in his last 17 Premier League games at Anfield. If his world-class form wouldn’t put him in the spotlight, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola branding Mane a diver earlier this week undoubtedly will train the focus on the Senegalese hotshot.

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero hasn’t scored in his last seven Premier League games at Anfield.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Manchester City:

When: Sunday, Nov. 10, at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN; Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

