A lot can happen once Liverpool versus Napoli kicks off.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Anfield in a UEFA Champions League Group E game. Liverpool enters the contest in first place with nine points after four games, while Napoli is second with eight points from four outings.

Liverpool will clinch a spot in the Round of 16 with a win or if Salzburg draws or loses against Genk in the other Group E Game. Napoli will progress to the knockout rounds with a win or if Salzburg draws or loses.

Liverpool and Napoli drew 2-2 on Sept. 17 on Gameday 1.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Napoli.