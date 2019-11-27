A lot can happen once Liverpool versus Napoli kicks off.
The teams will meet Wednesday at Anfield in a UEFA Champions League Group E game. Liverpool enters the contest in first place with nine points after four games, while Napoli is second with eight points from four outings.
Liverpool will clinch a spot in the Round of 16 with a win or if Salzburg draws or loses against Genk in the other Group E Game. Napoli will progress to the knockout rounds with a win or if Salzburg draws or loses.
Liverpool and Napoli drew 2-2 on Sept. 17 on Gameday 1.
Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Napoli.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. ET Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com
TV: TNT; Galavision
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live
