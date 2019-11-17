Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall has found plenty of success over his first two games with the Maine Red Claws, something his head coach is taking note of.

Darren Erman, Red Claws first-year head coach and former New Orleans Pelicans assistant, spoke about Fall’s impact after his second G League contest. The 7-foot-5 big man has posted a double-double in the team’s first two wins, with the latest being a 16-point, 13-rebound effort in a victory over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Erman was pleased with Fall’s effort, specifically noting his effectiveness in Maine’s pick-and-roll sets in addition to his rim protection.

“Tacko was great in pick-and-roll,” Erman said, per MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “He really protected the rim. You could see we struggled a little bit when he wasn’t in protecting the rim in pick-and-roll coverage. But he was really good at it and bailed us out defensively a lot.”

Fall is allowed to spend just 45 days with the Boston Celtics, per two-way contract regulations, so he’ll spend the majority of his first season developing with Erman and the Red Claws.

Maine looks to improve to 3-0 on the season when they face Raptors 905, Toronto’s G League affiliate, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images