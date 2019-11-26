Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics rookie Tremont Waters has been named the NBA G League’s Player of the Week after another successful week in Maine.

The 21-year-old averaged 24 points, 2.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and two steals per game in the Red Claws’ victories on Wednesday and Saturday as Maine cruised to a 5-0 record. He now is averaging 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists in the team’s first five games.

Waters, who was selected 51st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, signed a two-way contract with the Celtics in July. He’s yet to make his debut in Boston, but was recalled by the C’s on Sunday after Kemba Walker sprained his neck Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.

