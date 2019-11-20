Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gotten off to a disappointing start this season, and now they’re making changes.

The team on Wednesday announced that head coach Mike Babcock was relieved of his duties behind the bench. Sheldon Keefe has been named Toronto’s new head coach.

Toronto Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan announced today that Mike Babcock has been relieved of his coaching duties and Sheldon Keefe has been named the Club’s new head coach. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 20, 2019

Babock, who won one Stanley Cup in three appearances during a 10-year stint with the Detroit Red Wings, posted a 173-133-45 in 351 games behind the Leafs’ bench.

After finishing 46-28-8 last season, good enough for third place in the Atlantic Division, Toronto has gone 9-10-4 through 23 games this year, a disappointing start amid lofty expectations.

Keefe, 39, was head coach of the Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, from 2015-2019, capturing a Calder Cup in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images