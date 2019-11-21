Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marcus Morris’ on-court issues with Joel Embiid have traveled with him to New York.

The veteran forward, now with the Knicks, has had a couple of skirmishes with the Philadelphia 76ers’ big man over the years. Of particular note was some fireworks between the two that led to Morris flashing a “3-0″at Embiid during the second round of the 2018 playoffs.

Well, the two went back and forth again Wednesday night in Philly.

Morris threw down Embiid and he wasn't having it 👀 pic.twitter.com/SNPPvBLWm6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2019

After the game, Morris offered his take on the incident.

“He’s too big to be flopping. He’s just flopping and grabbing. And I’m not the one to take that,” Morris said, via the New York Daily News. “He knows that. He knows what I’m about.”

“There are no hard feelings. I’m not taking it to no Twitter or Instagram, I’m not that dude. And he knows that,” Morris said, taking an apparent jab at Embiid’s penchant for taking things to social media. “Whatever happened out there is done. We’re worried about the next game and I’m worried about my team.” The 76ers did end up winning 109-104.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images