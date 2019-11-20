Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics are off to an 11-2 start this season, tied for the best record in the NBA entering Tuesday.

Boston fans are very high on their new-look group, and it appears Marcus Smart is too.

Smart filmed a short video for The Players’ Tribune where he revealed who the most unstoppable player in the NBA is and who the most unstoppable teams are.

As for the most unstoppable team in the East? Smart expressed his conference in his teammates.

“Right now I’m going to have to say us,” Smart said. “The Celtics.”

Smart went on to pick the most unstoppable move, the next unstoppable player to emerge and much more. Check out the full video below:

.@smart_MS3 names @kawhileonard as the most unstoppable player in the NBA right now. Who else is he putting in his Starting 5 along with him? Presented by @jackryanamazon. pic.twitter.com/0CZWTo3YO1 — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) November 18, 2019

The Celtics take on the Los Angeles Clippers, Smart’s most unstoppable team in the league, on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images