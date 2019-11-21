Marcus Smart wasn’t about to miss Wednesday’s game.

The feisty Celtics guard suffered a sprained ankle in Boston’s 99-85 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. He was listed as probable for Wednesday’s showdown against the Los Angeles Clippers, and it appears Smart won’t miss any time with the injury.

“That was really actually one of the main reasons, because of who we are playing,” he told NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “And me being the competitor that I am, I want to be out there,” said Smart. “Obviously, if it was serious enough, obviously I’d shut it down because it is so early, but, like I said, it’s not as serious. It’s a minor sprain, but nothing crazy, so I’m able to still play.

“And that’s what I want to do.”

The C’s will need Smart to be on his A-game as they look to lock up their 12th win of the season in Los Angeles.

