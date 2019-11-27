Marcus Smart prides himself on his defense, which often results in him matching up with an opposing team’s best player.

But who’s the toughest player he’s ever guarded during his five years in the NBA? Smart recently answered that question in an article with The Players’ Tribune.

The Boston Celtics guard ranked the top-five toughest players he’s ever guarded (in no order) and went in-depth on each one of them. Here’s Smart’s list, but you’ll have to read the article to check out his analysis.

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Smart has taken on the responsibility of guarding bigs more often than ever so far this season due to the Celtics’ lack of defensive prowess when it comes to big men. He’s done a very good job doing so alongside his primary responsibility of guarding perimeter players, but time will tell if Boston looks for interior help on the trade market later this season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images