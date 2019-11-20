The sports world seemed to have a few problems with Antonio Brown’s apology to Robert Kraft.

For some, like Stephen A. Smith, the apology was far too little, too late considering Brown sounded off on the New England Patriots owner in late September. Mark Schlereth, however, had a different gripe with AB’s message.

Schlereth, as he explained Tuesday on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself,” believes the words didn’t come from Brown himself and that it’s time for the troubled wide receiver to actually hold himself accountable.

“I would like him to tweet it because if you look at any of his other tweets and then you look at that — he certainly didn’t write that,” Schlereth said. “OK? You look at the way he talks and the way he tweets and the language that he uses. If I send a proxy to apologize to you, how much does that apology mean? It means nothing, right? If I’m going to apologize to you, then I need to stand there and be man enough to say, ‘Man, I’m sorry. Like, from the bottom of my heart.’ Not have my representative tell you that I’m sorry.

“He should have done something in his own voice as opposed to his agents doing it. You’re not a victim. You’re a turd, right? Until you’re willing to own that — and I mean own it — and that means you tweet it out, you put the video together. Don’t let your representatives do it. Until you own it, do I believe that all of a sudden you’re a changed man? I know one thing, he misses it. He’s one of the best in the world at what he does and he’s not allowed to do it right now.”

.@MarkSchlereth doesn’t believe AB’s apology to the Patriots is sincere "You’re not a victim, you’re a turd… You tweet it out. You put the video together. Don't let your representatives do it." pic.twitter.com/fPZyzKugnl — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) November 19, 2019

At this point, we probably shouldn’t hold our breath as it pertains to Brown doing the right thing. The 31-year-old has proved to be completely unhinged, and given all that’s transpired over the past year-plus, it would be tough for anyone in the NFL to take him at his word.

As such, Brown reportedly being “optimistic” about returning to the field at some point this season is a bit puzzling.

